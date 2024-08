Updated on: August 18, 2024 18:33 IST

Mpox in DRC: Mpox outbreak in DRC claims over 500 lives, raising concerns over global outbreak

An outbreak of Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has claimed more than 500 lives and spread to neighbouring countries, raising fears of a global outbreak. So far, twelve African countries have recorded cases. Watch to know more!