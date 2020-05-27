Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. MP is well-prepared to deal with coronavirus pandemic: Health minister Narottam Mishra

News Videos

MP is well-prepared to deal with coronavirus pandemic: Health minister Narottam Mishra

In Indore and Bhopal, we have formed a containment area and we are continuously monitoring those areas: Madhya Pradesh Health minister Narottam Mishra.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X