Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Monu absconding for 8 months, caught by police accused of burning 2 people alive

News Videos

Updated on: September 12, 2023 17:55 IST

Monu Manesar Arrested: Monu absconding for 8 months, caught by police accused of burning 2 people alive

Monu Manesar Arrested: Monu absconding for 8 months, caught by police accused of burning 2 people alive
Monu Manesar Caught By Police Haryana Police

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News