News Videos

Modi-Shah make people fight to avoid real issues, says Sonia Gandhi at 'Bharat Bachao' rally

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 14:38 IST ]

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi attacked the Modi Government on Saturday during the 'Bharat Bachao' rally. She accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of hiding real issues by making people fight. Sonia Gandhi said: "Modi-Shah govt neither bothers about Parliament nor institutions; their only agenda is to hide real issues, make people fight."

 

