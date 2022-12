Updated on: December 30, 2022 17:18 IST

Modi's mother Heeraben passes away, PM penned down his emotion for 'Maa'

PM Modi's mother Hiraben passed away today at the age of 100. In a tweet, PM wrote that 'a glorious century rests at the feet of God I have always felt the trinity in mother, which includes the journey of an ascetic, a symbol of a selfless karma yogi and a life committed to values'.