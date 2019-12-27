Friday, December 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Modi's ministers to hold PC to clear public confusion on citizenship act

News Videos

Modi's ministers to hold PC to clear public confusion on citizenship act

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 6:45 IST ]
Blaming the Congress for spreading rumours in Delhi over the amended Citizenship Act, Home Minister Amit Shah held the rival party responsible for violence in the last few weeks and ask public to punish the 'tukde-tukde' gang.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAnti-CAA protests: Internet suspended in parts of UP, police hold flag march Next VideoNews 100 | December 27, 2019  