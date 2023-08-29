Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
Updated on: August 29, 2023 20:52 IST

Modi government slashes domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200

The Modi government on Tuesday gave a nod to an additional subsidy of Rs 200 per LPG cylinder under the Ujjwala scheme
