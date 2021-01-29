Friday, January 29, 2021
     
Minor blast near Israeli embassy in Delhi, less than 2 kms away from Beating Retreat ceremony venue; no casualty reported

A minor blast took place near Israel Embassy in Delhi on Friday. As per initial inputs, the police had received a call that a blast had occurred on Aurangzeb Road. The nature of the explosion is being ascertained. Delhi Police special cell, fire brigade teams have reached the spot and taking stock of the situation. Initial reports suggest that some cars have been damaged. Special Cell ACP Lalit Mohan Negi is also reaching the spot.
