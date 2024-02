Updated on: February 16, 2024 18:33 IST

MILAN 2024: Mega naval exercise is all set to witness over 50 countries

The 12th edition of the MILAN 2024 exercise, which will be held at Visakhapatnam from February 19 to 27, will witness the active participation of more than 50 countries, which are sending their operational units and delegations.