Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
  5. Migrant workers travel in trucks to reach their home states from Nagpur

Migrant workers travel in trucks to reach their home states from Nagpur

Migrant workers continue to travel by trucks to reach to their home states. Labourers hopped in a truck from Maharashtra's Nagpur on May 17 amid lockdown.

