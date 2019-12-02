Monday, December 02, 2019
     
  5. ‘Men need to be educated on how to treat women,’ says Mohan Bhagwat on Hyderabad rape case

‘Men need to be educated on how to treat women,’ says Mohan Bhagwat on Hyderabad rape case

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 02, 2019 7:52 IST ]

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday attended the ‘Gita Mahotsav Programme’ in Delhi and condemned the gruesome rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor, saying men need to be educated on how to treat women as everything can’t be left to the administration to handle.

