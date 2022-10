Updated on: October 21, 2022 13:13 IST

Melbourne IND VS PAK Updates: Current Weather, Practise Matches Of Indian Players & Much MoreWith the high-octane qualifiers underway, the stage is set for the mother of clashes, India vs Pakistan. This match will be played on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). There certainly is an element of rain threat looming over the match, but as of now, both the teams have their preparations in place and they will look to bring their best to the table when they lock horns against each other. Samip Rajguru enroutes Melbourne ahead of the IND vs PAK match, the live updates and preparations before match will be timely updated.#indvspak #melbourne #indiatv