Mehul Choksi has to be deported to India, Dominica Government tells court

The Dominican government argued in court on Wednesday that Mehul Choksi -- the fugitive diamond trader wanted over the Rs 14,000 crore loan fraud at the Punjab National Bank -- be deported to India. The Dominican Public Prosecution Service has told the High Court that the petition filed by the 62-year-old is not maintainable and should not be heard. India will push for his early deportation, contending that he continues to be an Indian citizen.