Updated on: March 02, 2023 12:36 IST

Meghalaya Elections 2023: Mamata Banerjee's party is giving a tough fight to BJP in Meghalaya

Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP is leading in 10 seats, Congress in 7 seats and NPP in 15 seats in Meghalaya. Mamata Banerjee's Party TMC is leading in 19 seats.