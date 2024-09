Updated on: September 15, 2024 19:02 IST

Meerut Building Collapse: Death toll mounts to 10; rescue operation underway

The death toll in the Meerut building collapse incident rose to 10 on September 15. NDRF and SDRF used sniffer dogs to detect signs of human life under rubble as part of their rescue operation in the Zakir Colony of Meerut. Watch to know more!