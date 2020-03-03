Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
  Maoist carrying Rs 8 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Maoist carrying Rs 8 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A maoist carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on March 02. He was involved in various criminal activities from more than a decade.

