Updated on: November 25, 2022 11:19 IST

Manoj Tiwari Slams AAP On Sandeep Bhardwaj's Suicide, Calling It To Be A Murder | Aam Aadmi Party

I believe it's not suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured ticket. Evidence doesn't make it look like suicide. It's also coming to knowledge that ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder. AAP chief & leadership committed sin: Manoj Tiwari, BJP#manojtiwari #bjp #aap #sandeepbhardwaj #indiatv