Updated on: October 24, 2021 12:21 IST

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails India's 100 crore vaccine milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the success of India's Covid vaccination drive shows its capability and noted that the country is moving ahead with new energy after crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses milestone. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed healthcare workers for the vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country.