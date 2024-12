Updated on: December 27, 2024 17:09 IST

Manmohan Singh's Leadership Journey: Education, career, and impact on Indian politics

Dr. Manmohan Singh, born on September 26, 1932, in the village of Gah in undivided Punjab (now in Pakistan), has had an incredible journey that deeply impacted India's economy and politics. His modest beginnings, his sharp intellect and dedication made him one of the most influential figures .