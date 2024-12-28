Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
  Manmohan Singh Death: Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress in fresh skirmish with Centre over memorial

Updated on: December 28, 2024 15:31 IST

Manmohan Singh Death: Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress in fresh skirmish with Centre over memorial

The Union Home Ministry announced that the Central Government will allocate space for a memorial dedicated to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

