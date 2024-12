Updated on: December 27, 2024 17:06 IST

Manmohan Singh Death: How he became India's 'Accidental Prime Minister'?

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, after a prolonged period of ill health. While many admired Singh as a man of integrity, some referred to him as the “accidental PM” or the “reluctant leader.