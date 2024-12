Updated on: December 27, 2024 17:26 IST

Manmohan Singh Death: Asaduddin Owaisi mourns loss of Manmohan Singh

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his condolences to the family of the late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, paying tribute to his legacy. Owaisi recognized Singh's contributions to the upliftment of marginalized communities and emphasized that his passing was a great loss.