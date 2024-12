Updated on: December 27, 2024 9:25 IST

Manmohan Sindh Death News: Ghulam Nabi Azad Says 'He Cannot Be Forgotten'

Manmohan Singh Death News: Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad condoled the demies of Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. While speaking to ANI Ghulam Nabi Azad said, Manmohan Singh didn’t speak against anyone and he can't be forgotten.