Updated on: February 27, 2023 19:32 IST

Manish Sisodia sent to 5-day CBI custody day after arrest in Delhi liquor policy case

Manish Sisodia arrested: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday sent Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to a 5-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 4, a day after he was arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case