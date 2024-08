Updated on: August 09, 2024 13:21 IST

Manish Sisodia Gets Bail: SC grants bail to Sisodia in excise policy case with conditions

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has been in custody for 17 months without commencing his trial. While granting bail, the Supreme Court imposed conditions, including surrendering Sisodia's passport and a directive not to influence witnesses. Watch to know more!