Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Manipur Violence: Manipur Government Issues "Shoot-At-Sight" Orders In "Extreme Cases", Article 355 imposed

News Videos

Updated on: May 05, 2023 8:38 IST

Manipur Violence: Manipur Government Issues "Shoot-At-Sight" Orders In "Extreme Cases", Article 355 imposed

As violence in the state spread to Imphal, the capital of Manipur, the government has issued "shoot at sight" orders. As a result of the deployment of 55 army columns, security has been strengthened.
Manipur News Manipur News Today Manipur News Today Live Manipur Clashes Manipur Violence News Manipur Violence Video Manipur Violence Today

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News