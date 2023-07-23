Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
Updated on: July 23, 2023 10:20 IST

Manipur: Fresh round of firing in Churachandpur, security forces on spot

Fresh rounds of firing were reported between two warring groups in Manipur's Churachandpur on late Saturday evening (July 22). The Assam Rifles personnel are deployed on the spot.
