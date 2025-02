Updated on: February 10, 2025 19:07 IST

Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns From His Post: A Look at His Journey From Congress Leader to BJP CM

Biren Singh announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Manipur, marking the end of his 64-year-old leadership since 2017. His tenure, though initially successful, saw significant challenges that eventually led to his downfall. Watch the video to have a look at his political journey.