Updated on: February 10, 2025 15:23 IST

Manipur CM Biren Singh Resigns: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam Says 'Manipur Deserves Responsible Govt'

Manipur CM Biren Singh Resigns: Speaking on Manipur CM N Biren Singh's resignation, Congress MP from Inner Manipur, A. Bimol Akoijam said, "...I think what people of Manipur deserve is a responsible government who can deal with the situations."