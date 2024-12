Updated on: December 28, 2024 18:22 IST

Manipur Clashes: Gunfire intensifies, Cm Biren Singh condemns violence, calls it "Cowardly"

Manipur's peace was disrupted on Dec 27 as fresh violence erupted between two ethnic groups. Several civilians and security personnel were injured during a gunfight with armed men in Imphal East's Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages.