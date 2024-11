Updated on: November 16, 2024 19:05 IST

Manipur: Angry women on streets as tension grips Manipur after 6 hostages killed

Tension gripped Manipur's Imphal as a scuffle broke out after the alleged kidnapping of 6 villagers by militants. Anger simmered in Imphal after 6 dead bodies of the hostages were recovered yesterday. Women vendors in the capital hit streets over the killing of 6 hostages including 3 minors.