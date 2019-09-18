Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
  Mamata Banerjee-PM Modi meet: We discussed changing the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla', says CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee-PM Modi meet: We discussed changing the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla', says CM Mamata Banerjee

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 18:25 IST ]

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday.

