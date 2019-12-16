West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday led a mega protest march against the centre over the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata along with thousands of partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal. The protest march began from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate RabindranathTagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away. "We will never allow NRC and CAA in Bengal," Banerjee said as she read out an 'oath' for her party workers.