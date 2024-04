Updated on: April 11, 2024 19:05 IST

Malook Nagar joins Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) after resigning from BSP | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Malook Nagar joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal party on April 11. The leader joined the party in presence of RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi.