  Major fire engulfs building in Nainital, no casualty reported

Major fire engulfs building in Nainital, no casualty reported

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 7:35 IST ]

A massive fire broke out at a Heritage house building at 11:30 pm in Nainital. However, no casualty has been reported yet.

