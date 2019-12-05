Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
Major fire breaks out at newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly building

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 7:44 IST ]
A major fire has broken out inside the newly constructed Assembly building following which about a dozen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
