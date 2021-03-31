Wednesday, March 31, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Maharashtra records 27,918 new Covid cases, 139 deaths; CM Thackeray's wife admitted to hospital

News Videos

Maharashtra records 27,918 new Covid cases, 139 deaths; CM Thackeray's wife admitted to hospital

Maharashtra recorded as many as 27,918 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 27,73,436, the death toll increased to 54,422 with 139 new fatalities.
Maharashtra Coronavirus

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News