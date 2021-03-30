Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
  Maharashtra: Mob of sword-wielding men storm gurudwara in Nanded, injure 4 Cops

Maharashtra: Mob of sword-wielding men storm gurudwara in Nanded, injure 4 Cops

A mob of sword-wielding men on Monday attacked policemen, injuring at least 4 of them, after being refused to hold a religious procession amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Maharashtra Nanded Attack

