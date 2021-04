Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after High Court orders CBI probe against him

Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday resigned from the post after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption charges levelled against him. The Bombay High earlier today ordered a CBI probe into the graft charges against him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. The court directed the central agency to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days.