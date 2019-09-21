Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
News Videos

Maharashtra, Haryana elections to be held on October 21, result on October 24

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 21, 2019 19:12 IST ]

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the schedule for elections in Maharashtra and Haryana at a media briefing in the national capital. While the polling will take place across on 21 October counting for both the states will happen on 24 October.

