Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Maharashtra Govt Formation:The MLAs took oath in the presence of senior leaders of the three parties

News Videos

Maharashtra Govt Formation:The MLAs took oath in the presence of senior leaders of the three parties

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 23:51 IST ]

"I pledge not to fall prey to any inducements by the BJP" - That's what the legislators of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine vowed on Monday at the unprecedented parade of 162 MLAs in a show of strength.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJammu & Kashmir Police: One terrorist killed in exchange of fire in Pulwama Next VideoAaj ki Baat: Is Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting Congress party?  