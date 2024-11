Updated on: November 19, 2024 14:46 IST

Maharashtra Elections: NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh injured in stone pelting incident in Nagpur

Maharashtra Elections: NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh alleges that some people pelted stones at his car on Katol Jalalkheda Road in Katol Assembly Constituency. He suffered injuries in the incident and is being taken to a nearby hospital.