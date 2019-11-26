Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 'Maharashtra cha ekch wagh, Sharad Pawar, Sharad Pawar' chants at Trident

News Videos

'Maharashtra cha ekch wagh, Sharad Pawar, Sharad Pawar' chants at Trident

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 21:25 IST ]

NCP workers raise slogan of "Maharashtra cha ekch wagh, Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar" (There is only one tiger in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar) upon the arrival of party chief Sharad Pawar at Trident Hotel, for NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress joint meeting.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCCTV footage: Speeding car flies off Hyderabad flyover Next VideoUddhav Thackeray will be the next Maharashtra CM | Kurukshetra  