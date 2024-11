Updated on: November 23, 2024 13:19 IST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Celebrations begin outside Eknath Shinde's residence

The Shiv Sena workers started celebrations outside Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence on Saturday as Mahayuti is on its way to winning with a thumping majority in Maharashtra. Workers were seen bursting firecrackers outside his residence and distributing sweets among themselves.