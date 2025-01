Updated on: January 07, 2025 16:31 IST

Mahakumbh pandals get 'Hyderabadi Touch' with modifications like Tirupati Balaji Temple

Drawing inspiration from the Tirupati Balaji Temple, pandals at the Mahakumbh are being designed based on the temple's Gopuram layout. The construction of each pandal is estimated to cost between 10 to 15 lakh rupees, with all materials being sourced exclusively from Hyderabad.