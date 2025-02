Updated on: February 16, 2025 14:18 IST

Mahakumbh: Drone Visuals Show Ghats of Sangam in Prayagraj, More Than 50 Crore Take Holy Dip

Mahakumbh: Drone visuals capture the Ghats of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as devotees continue their holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025. By February 15, over 50 crore pilgrims had participated in the world's largest spiritual gathering.