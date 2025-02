Mahakumbh Comes To An End: Devotees In Large Numbers Throng Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj On Last Day Mahakumbh: Thousands of devotees gather at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the final day of Mahakumbh 2025, concluding on Mahashivratri, February 26. Drone visuals capture the massive turnout at the sacred site.