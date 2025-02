Updated on: February 12, 2025 13:58 IST

Mahakumbh Amrit Snan: Over 1 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on 'Maghi Purnima’

Mahakumbh Amrit Snan: During Magh Purnima, Triveni Sangam saw a huge influx of devotees. Over 48.83 million people took a holy dip in the Ganga as part of the Mela.