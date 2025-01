Updated on: January 15, 2025 18:28 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the first foreign female 'Mahamandaleshwar'

Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the first foreign woman Mahamandaleshwar, attended the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, embodying wisdom and unity at the gathering of 40 crore pilgrims.