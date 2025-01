Updated on: January 10, 2025 18:33 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Why Is Shahi Snan so special? All you need to know

Mahakumbh Mela is one of Hinduism's most important religious events, attracting millions of devotees to Prayagraj. As per Hindu tradition, taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers during the Maha Kumbh is believed to cleanse sins and grant salvation.